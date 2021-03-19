Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

