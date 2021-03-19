Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan Sells 12,000,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 134,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,319. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

