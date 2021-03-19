OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $34.90 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00004871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $34.90 million and $2.39 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.32 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00688704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

