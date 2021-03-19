OptiToken (OPTI) Price Down 68.1% This Week

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 69.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. OptiToken has a total market cap of $128,246.66 and $4,782.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded down 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.32 or 0.00453335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00142661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.60 or 0.00688704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 tokens. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io

Buying and Selling OptiToken

