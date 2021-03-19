Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $603,766.46

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $603,766.46 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.97 or 0.00634187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069216 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034743 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

