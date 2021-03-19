Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

ORCL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152,083. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

