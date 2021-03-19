Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

