OracleChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,077.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. OracleChain has a market cap of $367,000.34 and approximately $65,077.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00452352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.36 or 0.00676966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

