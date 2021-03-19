Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

