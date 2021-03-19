Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.