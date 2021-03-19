ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ORBCOMM reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,231 shares of company stock valued at $827,513. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 12,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,911. The company has a market cap of $604.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

