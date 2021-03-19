Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.95. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 3,520 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. The firm has a market cap of C$34.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.82.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

