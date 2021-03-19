Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $548.74 million and approximately $143.19 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 409.8% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00627162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024360 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

