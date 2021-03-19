Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $557.44 million, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

