Orient Walt Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $1.01 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

