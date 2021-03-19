Origin Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $4,917.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.22 or 0.00451569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00065949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00142266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00063897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00673676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00076488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,295,195 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

