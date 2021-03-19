Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136,006.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $136,006.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

