Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.61

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $23.00. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 36,084 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORRF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $248.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth $54,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.