Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

OCDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02).

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

