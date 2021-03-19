Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

