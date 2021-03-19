Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.81

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 11092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02).

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

