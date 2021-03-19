Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

