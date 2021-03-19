Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.
Shares of OR stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
