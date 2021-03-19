OST (OST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.63 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, OST has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $24.63 million and $2.47 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00052362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00653491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024561 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

