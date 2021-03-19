Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

OTIS stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.12. 18,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.