Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,486 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of Otis Worldwide worth $74,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

