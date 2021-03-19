Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.37

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 1180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

