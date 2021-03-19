OWNDATA One Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $81.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00081955 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

