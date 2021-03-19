Oxen Hits Market Cap of $92.67 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 70.7% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002960 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $92.67 million and approximately $562,472.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,697.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.86 or 0.03110619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $201.96 or 0.00344077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.56 or 0.00919213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00402136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00377279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00258653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,341,602 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.