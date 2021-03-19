PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.09 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 234.3% higher against the dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $153.09 million and $1.36 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00066674 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 332.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,228,983,528 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

