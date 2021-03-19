PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $15,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,505,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 67,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.12 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

