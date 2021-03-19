Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,832 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $63,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

