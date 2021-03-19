Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $44.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 10,892 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after purchasing an additional 657,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

