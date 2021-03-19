Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after buying an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.99 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

