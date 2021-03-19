PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 429 ($5.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 41,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £199,862.40 ($261,121.51).

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 483 ($6.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.20 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 507 ($6.62). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.23.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.