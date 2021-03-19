PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. The company traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $40.88. 109,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,479,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,659 shares of company stock worth $14,574,017 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after acquiring an additional 607,667 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,359,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,193,000 after acquiring an additional 598,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,448,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

