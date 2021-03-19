Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $317.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.07 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

