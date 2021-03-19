Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $5.59 on Top Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00009479 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1.28 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00626701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033754 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 983,601 coins and its circulating supply is 983,504 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

