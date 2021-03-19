Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Holdings Raised by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International makes up about 3.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Papa John’s International worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.65.

PZZA stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. 8,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,094. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

