Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 680.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Papa John’s International worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

