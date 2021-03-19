Parachute 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $535,520.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and $535,520.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 125.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,058,019 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

