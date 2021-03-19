Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $411.31

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 411.31 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 453.40 ($5.92). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), with a volume of 293,245 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 455.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 411.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.