Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as high as C$22.11. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$21.97, with a volume of 1,195,382 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXT. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$757,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$8,359,835.12. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$218,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,691,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,969,741.15. Insiders have sold 164,600 shares of company stock worth $3,658,502 in the last quarter.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

