Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $6.63. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 111,853 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.58.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.
About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.