Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $6.63. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 111,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 421,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Park City Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

