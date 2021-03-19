Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $315.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

