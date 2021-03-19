Parkgene Achieves Market Cap of $294,760.86 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $294,760.86 and $23.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00051984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00637552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars.

