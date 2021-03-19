Parkgene (GENE) Trading 25% Higher This Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $294,760.86 and approximately $23.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00631409 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

