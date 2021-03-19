ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.39 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $1,863.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.85 or 0.99866005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003447 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

