PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.29 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $184.82 million and $3.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00079898 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.