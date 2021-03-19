Particl Hits Market Cap of $9.99 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $47,909.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019483 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,780,238 coins and its circulating supply is 9,743,033 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

