Particl Price Hits $1.04 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $47,201.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018090 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,779,947 coins and its circulating supply is 9,742,775 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

