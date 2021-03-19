Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,319.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $6,319.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

